POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center has extended its agreement with Classic Air, operating locally under Portneuf Air Rescue. PMC (as Bannock Regional) established Idaho’s first air ambulance service in 1983 and has provided quality rotor and fixed-wing critical care air medical transports to Idaho and Wyoming responding to emergencies in various terrains, weather and critical situations.
“We provide a continuum of quality care to our patients — on the ground, in the air and through our emergency department,” said Jordan Herget, CEO at Portneuf Medical Center. “This service allows PMC to meet the emergency health care needs of our patients from outlying communities in the region.”
“We are pleased to continue our relationship with Portneuf Medical Center,” said Tony Henderson, CEO of Classic Air. “Portneuf Air Rescue is a brand that meets the highest standards in the industry. The residents of Pocatello and the surrounding area can rest assured that we will continue this legacy of high-quality patient care.”
In the past three years, PAR has responded to more than 850 emergency calls, transporting neonatal intensive care unit, pediatric and adult patients. The medical teams have extensive training and years of experience in critical care settings. The pilots have logged thousands of flight hours in all weather conditions.
Through the use of portable ultrasound capabilities during flight, the medical team can diagnose internal trauma and cardiac abnormalities to better guide care and assist with decision-making at PMC. Additionally, PAR provides education to hospital staff as well a local fire/emergency medical services, ski patrol and dispatch centers.