POCATELLO — The Portneuf Medical Center Auxiliary announces the 2022-2023 scholarship recipients. Each recipient receives $2,000 toward his or her tuition at Idaho State University.
Awards are based on GPA, letters of recommendation and future medical field pursuits.
This year’s scholarship recipients are Kindra Lee, Megan Treasure, Brooke Olsen and Austin Wilcox.
Kindra Lee is a licensed practical nurse at Portneuf Medical Center. She is pursuing the ADRN degree at the College of Technology at Idaho State University. As a resident of Blackfoot, she is a member of the Blackfoot bowling league. She enjoys the game and also loves assisting fellow bowlers with their techniques. She eventually wants to become a hospice care manager.
Megan Treasure is a certified nursing assistant at Portneuf Medical Center. She is currently pursuing a nursing degree at ISU and plans to be a registered nurse after she graduates. She also competes for ISU’s track and field and cross country teams.
Brooke Olsen is a CNA/unit secretary at Portneuf Medical Center. She is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing at ISU. After she completes her bachelor of science in nursing, she plans to attend the Doctor of Nursing Practice program to further her education.
Austin Wilcox is a pharmacy student intern at Portneuf Medical Center. He is pursuing his doctorate in pharmacy. Austin hopes to become an emergency department pharmacist. He also volunteers in the community’s annual vaccine clinics and is looking forward to volunteering in the diabetes and cardiovascular screening clinics in the coming months.
The Portneuf Auxiliary continues to be very proud of last year’s recipients (2021-2022) and congratulates them on their future endeavors and continuing medical education.
The auxiliary is comprised of volunteers that raise funds for scholarships, local charities and other health-related events by proceeds made in the hospital's Cloud 9 Gift Shop. The gift shop is located on the first floor of the hospital and is manned 100% by volunteers.