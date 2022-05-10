POCATELLO — Portneuf Health Trust will be hosting a Nutrition 101 – Diabetic Focus class on May 18.
A large adjustment for many diabetic patients is the change in diet. Next week’s class will be free to all diabetic community members and their loved ones. Portneuf Medical Center will provide an instructor from their diabetes and nutrition education department. Some of the topics that will be discussed are meal planning with diabetes, keeping your blood sugar at manageable levels and many other topics. Join us from noon to 1 p.m. May 18 at Pocatello’s City Center Campus – Training Level located at 1001 N. Seventh Ave. in Pocatello. Register online at portneufhealthtrust.org/simply-health before May 17. A light, healthy lunch will be provided. For more information, follow @Portneufhealthtrust or @healthycityUSA on Facebook.
According to the CDC, diabetes affects 1 out of every 10 people. One out of every 5 people don’t know they have diabetes. The number of people that have diabetes, which is about 37.3 million Americans, is higher than it has ever been. Diabetes is when our body doesn’t make its own insulin or it doesn’t use its insulin well. Insulin is what turns your food into energy. When the body lacks the proper amount of insulin, this causes your blood sugar to rise. Over time, high blood sugar can cause serious health problems. To ensure that you avoid having continuous high blood sugar levels, be proactive in scheduling your annual doctor’s visit. Your yearly checkup could help you manage your diabetes and improve your quality of life.