POCATELLO — Portneuf Health Trust and the Greenway Foundation are excited to announce the completion of the greenway trail near Portneuf Medical Center. This new 10-foot-wide asphalt paved trail extends a half-mile from Terry Street across from Franklin Middle School to the south side of the Portneuf Medical Center. It is a major step forward in the Portneuf Greenway’s effort to connect Idaho State University with the Portneuf Wellness Complex. The trail cost approximately $350,000 and was funded by the Portneuf Health Trust.
“We are all about additional safe biking and walking trails that connect our community, and that’s why we funded this project,” states Shaun Menchaca, CEO, Portneuf Health Trust. “These trails have been built for all abilities, and I hope to see lots of people using these trails as part of a healthy lifestyle."
It takes many hands to build trails on developed streets and land. Pocatello Greenway Foundation Board President Taelor Jordan-Moss, said: “It has been very rewarding facilitating the success of this project. I can’t say enough to thank our partners Portneuf Medical Center, the Pocatello Children’s Clinic, Idaho Power, The City of Pocatello, RMES and, of course, Portneuf Health Trust.”
“This project is another big piece of the Portneuf Greenway’s effort to build a route along the eastern edge of the city. We are working with the Idaho Transportation Department and other organizations and will have more projects to construct in the coming years,” states Dan Harelson, project coordinator.