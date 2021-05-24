POCATELLO — The Portneuf Health Trust and Pocatello Police Department are inviting the public to a ribbon cutting for the department’s second substation.
The event will be held at the Portneuf Health Trust’s Bannock Campus, 500 S. 11th Ave., on the parking garage’s sky bridge today at 2 p.m. Members of the Pocatello Chiefs will assist in the festivities, and refreshments will be provided by Donut Bros.
The approximately 500 square-foot substation features additional places for officers to complete their reports, conduct interviews and perform other police-related duties. The new substation space is provided at no cost to the Pocatello Police Department by the Portneuf Health Trust. The city of Pocatello will be responsible for the maintenance of the substation.
“It’s been great having officers in our facility,” said Shaun Menchaca, Portneuf Health Trust CEO and president. “Having the opportunity to visit with all of them has built goodwill and trust. It’s a great reminder that they are here to help the community.”
“We are grateful for the Portneuf Health Trust and their partnership with us to make this substation a reality,” said Chief Roger Schei. “The officers are constantly using the space for training and squad meetings. It allows us to get out into the community more and is another place to complete reports and work on investigations without going back to the main station. We are thankful to live in the community that we live in.”
Pocatello police officers started using the substation in November 2020. The ribbon cutting that was planned had to be postponed due to the pandemic.
The department’s other substation is located at 800 Yellowstone Avenue.
For more information on the Pocatello Police Department, visit pocatello.us/police.
Additional information on the Portneuf Health Trust can be found at portneufhealthtrust.org.
Substation no. 2 is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations can be provided with three days’advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us; 208-234-6248 or 5815 South 5th Ave., Pocatello, Idaho.