POCATELLO — Let’s start 2022 off with a bang. Portneuf Health Trust is hosting a January Energizer Challenge. This challenge is a step challenge and lasts for the month of January and everyone is welcome to join. PHT created the January Energizer Challenge to promote 10,000 steps per day, with a final goal of 300,000 steps.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and American Heart Association recommend that a healthy adult should be getting 10,000 steps per day or more to live an active lifestyle. Join the month-long step challenge today by downloading the free MoveSpring app on your mobile device. Use the organization code "simplyhealth" when prompted to get registered under PHT. Follow the signup directions then select the blue "join/create" button to join the January Energizer Challenge.
Story continues below video
“MoveSpring was the gateway health app for me to start a regular exercise routine and improve my overall health. It really helped motivate me and my family to get our bodies moving and live a more active lifestyle," said a MoveSpring user in 2021.
For more info on MoveSpring and the January Energizer Challenge, follow us on Facebook @PortneufHealthTrust.
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.