POCATELLO — United Way of Southeastern Idaho received a donation of $135,000 from the Portneuf Health Trust on Thursday that will be used to support local nonprofit health organizations that focus on boosting the health of community members in the region.
This is a yearly donation that Portneuf Health Trust provides to United Way of Southeastern Idaho that has helped thousands of locals over the years and in 2021 alone served nearly 4,300 locals in Southeast Idaho through eight nonprofit programs.
“Last year through our grant process we allocated $320,000 in grants, and that $135,000 is over a third of those dollars,” said Molly Olson, UWSEI interim’s CEO and director of community investments. “So, it definitely creates more impact and help in our community.”
Every year, Portneuf Health Trust’s gift helps fund health-related grants that are distributed to local nonprofits through United Way’s annual community investment process. Nonprofit organizations can apply for grants in January and must have 501(c)(3) status and have been established for at least two years, Olson explained.
“Our mission at United Way is to build powerful partnerships that improve the outcomes for children, families and individuals in need,” she said. “One way that we accomplish this is through investing in initiatives in our local community that meet health needs. This is exactly what is happening here.”
In attendance were several United Way and Portneuf Health Trust board members who came to celebrate the partnership between the two organizations that have strived to strengthen and increase the health of community members in the area for many years.
“We make big health care investments and big projects in this community, but United Way is the vehicle that we choose to partner with to get money into the hands of people who need it the most,” said President and CEO of Portneuf Health Trust Shaun Menchaca.
Several of the nonprofits that received grants funded by Portneuf Health Trust’s donation last year include Bannock Youth Foundation’s BabySteps program, Area Agency on Aging’s Meals on Wheels Program and Family Services Alliance of Southeastern Idaho.
“At United Way, we value the partnership of Portneuf Health Trust,” Olson said. “We both care deeply about health outcomes in our community, and by pooling our resources, we’re able to make a greater impact for citizens in our area.”