POCATELLO — The Portneuf Greenway Foundation is in need of funds to repair damaged trails in two locations after the recent flooding in Bannock County. Even after a successful capital campaign and recent fundraising events, the Greenway will need approximately $30,000 to repair the two trails, Parrish Trail near the Portneuf Wellness Complex and the Unity Trail near the Idaho Power substation.

A new trail, scheduled for construction in 2025, will extend from Pocatello Creek Road to the Portneuf Wellness Complex. Idaho Central Credit Union and other community businesses have contributed close to $150,000 for a new trail to be built in conjunction with the Idaho Transportation Department Wye Interchange Project.

