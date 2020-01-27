CHUBBUCK — This week the Portneuf District Library will host a variety of activities.
On Tuesday, there will be toddler time at 10:30 a.m. Bright babies will be at 11:30 a.m.
On Wednesday, storytime will be at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sensory storytime will be at 3:30 p.m. and from 4 to 5 p.m. there will be a tween activity called origami and flubber.
On Thursday, storytime will be at 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Family storytime will be at 5:30 p.m. Ladies Night INSTAPOT will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Registration is required. To register, find the link on the Portneuf District Library's Facebook page.