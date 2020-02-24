CHUBBUCK - The Portneuf District Library will host a variety of activities this week.
On Tuesday, Feb. 25 there will be Toddler Time at 10:30 a.m. and Bright Babies at 11:30 a.m.
On Wednesday, there will be Storytime at 10:30 a.m. and at 1 p.m. Sensory storytime will be at 3:30 p.m. A Tween Activity will be from 4 to 5 p.m. At the tween activity they will build catapults and decorate notebooks.
On Thursday, here will be Storytime at 10:30 a.m. and at 1 p.m. Family storytime will be at 5:30 p.m. The library will celebrate Pokemon Day from noon to 6 p.m. There will be activities for the whole family.
The library is located at 5210 Stuart Avenue in Chubbuck.