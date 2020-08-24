CHUBBUCK — The Portneuf District Library will be closed for at least a week following the Monday confirmation that a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release.
The library district's board of trustees made the decision to close the library until Sept. 1. During the closure, a professional cleaning company will come into the facility to clean and disinfect the building, according to the press release.
Patrons may return borrowed materials throughout the week in the book drop located at the library's south side, and the parking lot will still be available for wireless internet use.
"Since reopening in May, the library has taken every precaution to prevent the spread of the virus," the board of trustees said in the press release. "All books are quarantined upon return, common areas like computers and bathrooms are disinfected regularly, and staff members wear masks and other PPE as much as possible."