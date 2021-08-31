CHUBBUCK — The Portneuf District Library in Chubbuck is hosting the "Sensory Safari" exhibit now through Sept. 17. The exhibit consists of animals from all over the world that have been mounted for a life-like experience. The best part of the exhibit is that people can touch the animals and feel what they were like in real life. The library is located at 5210 Stuart in Chubbuck and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"The Sensory Safari" exhibit is generously provided by the East Idaho Chapter of Safari Club International, with special thanks to John Colbit. The first Sensory Safari took place in 1991, when Mr. Robert Easterbrook, Sr. provided both visually impaired and sighted children the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of wildlife through the sensation of touch.

The library has several activities to make the exhibit fun for children and adults and invites the public to come and enjoy during regular hours of operation.

For more information, call 208-237-2192.