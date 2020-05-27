POCATELLO — The Portneuf District Library is pleased to announce its plans for reopening. On Monday the library will open for limited services with limited hours. The hours from June 1 until June 13 will be as follows:
Mondays
Noon to 4 p.m.
Tuesdays
2 to 6 p.m.
Thursdays
Noon to 4 p.m.
Saturdays
2 to 6 p.m.
Patrons are encouraged to return items through the drive-through book drop on the south side of the building, which opened May 27. Items that cannot be returned to the book drop (such as board games and kits) can be returned inside the library beginning Monday. Items will then be put in a sealed room for quarantine for 72 hours, at which point they will again be available for check out.
The library will only be operating at limited capacity until Phase 4 of the governor’s reopening plan begins. Patrons will be able to put items on hold through the library’s website or over the phone that will then be ready for pickup the next business day.
Unfortunately, no browsing will be possible, but librarians are ready and willing to help patrons find items to take home and enjoy. Public computers for important internet use are available by appointment — simply call the front desk of the library beginning Monday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to make an appointment.
There will be no activities or programs until further notice. For more information visit www.portneuflibrary.org or call the library at 208-237-2192 beginning Monday. Emails can also be sent to notices@portneuflibrary.org.