POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center and the Pocatello Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting event and the relaunch of Portneuf Air Rescue today.
Portneuf Medical Center unveiled the newly upgraded PAR helicopter and highlighted the significant improvements made during the last five months — including updated autopilot, avionics and a new paint scheme. Event attendees were able to view the upgrades to the helicopter and learn more about PAR’s sophisticated equipment.
“Portneuf has a proud legacy of providing air rescue services across the region for those who need immediate access to a higher level of care,” said Jordan Herget, president and chief executive officer of Portneuf Medical Center. “The enhancements made to Portneuf Air Rescue allow us to continue that legacy, with the latest technology to help ensure timely transportation and quality care while in the air.”
Owned and operated by Classic Air Medical, PAR is part of an ongoing partnership with Portneuf Medical Center since 2018. PAR has led over 1,000 missions, joined 54 search and rescue missions and participated in 173 community and training events. PAR pilots, mechanics, nurses and medics are hired from across the country to maintain a highly skilled team.
The PAR team is dedicated to providing quality care at every stage of its mission from the air to the emergency department — delivering a continuity of excellence in emergency care. For more information about Portneuf’s emergency services, visit portneuf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.