POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center and the Pocatello Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting event and the relaunch of Portneuf Air Rescue today.

Portneuf Medical Center unveiled the newly upgraded PAR helicopter and highlighted the significant improvements made during the last five months — including updated autopilot, avionics and a new paint scheme. Event attendees were able to view the upgrades to the helicopter and learn more about PAR’s sophisticated equipment.

