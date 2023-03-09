Pope

In this photo taken with slow shutter speed, Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. 

 AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has significantly increased the Vatican’s female workforce, including in high-ranking positions, but women face continued resistance from the all-male Catholic hierarchy to access leadership positions in the church, according to Vatican statistics and independent surveys released Wednesday.

The data was released as Francis marked International Women’s Day by thanking women “for their commitment to building a more humane society, through their ability to grasp reality with a creative eye and a tender heart.”

