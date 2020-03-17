We recognize the COVID-19 pandemic is new territory for all of us, with constantly changing information and details. Receiving the latest government guidance regarding limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer, even in open spaces, we feel it is necessary to end operations for the 2019-2020 season. As of 4pm today, we will cease operations.
Pomerelle did not want to play into panic or hysteria. Besides what better place to be, than in the outdoors, on the mountain, breathing fresh air, getting exercise?
“It is how we respond to that challenge that’s going to determine what the ultimate endpoint is going to be. We have a very, very critical point now,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. We want to support the practices to bring this virus down.
Thank you to all our patrons and friends who joined us this season. We wish everyone a safe and healthy spring.