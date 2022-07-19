POCATELLO — We are excited to be holding our Poky High class of 1960 reunion from Sept. 9-10 and believe we have a great agenda that you will enjoy. This agenda should help us really reconnect with our fellow classmates. We are so happy to hear from so many of you, but we are still searching for other classmates.
Highlights of the agenda are:
— Sept. 9:
— Meet and greet at the Red Lion — 5:30 p.m. registration.
— 6 to 8:30 p.m. — Reunion — Music provided by our own Idaho’s Steve Eaton who is an Idaho gem, a winner of the Governor’s Award artistic contribution, a favorite of music scenes across the state, a recording artist, songwriter and headline performer. Heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served, and there will be a no-host bar. This will be an informal non-structured time to visit, relax and enjoy the music. No formal program.
— Sept. 10:
— 7 a.m. — Golf at Riverside Golf Course — Tee times have been set up for our reunion, and a prize will be given to the top golfer. Please call Jim Gaved at 208- 232-0684 to sign up for the event.
— 10 a.m. — Historic Downtown trolley — Historic Downtown Pocatello Inc. will be hosting a mid-morning tour of the beautiful downtown Pocatello area. Tour participants will board the historic trolley, known as OTT, for an enjoyable adventure. The director of Historic Downtown Pocatello, Stephanie Palagi, will narrate the tour.
— Noon to 2 p.m. (open time) — Tour of Pocatello High School — Poky High went under major renovations and is now complete. The renovations include new science classrooms, a common for students, an outdoor courtyard and a catwalk that connects the two sides of the facility. It will be a wonderful tour, and we will have classmates welcome you and help with the tour. This will certainly bring back a lot of memories. It is ADA accessible.
— 5:30 to 8 p.m. — Dinner and music at the upper level of Ross Park Pavilion — Buffet dinner catered by The Sand Trap and great music from the '60s will be provided.
Please contact one of the following classmates for additional information, to register or answer any questions.
Nancy (Wrenn) Bergmann, 208-529-4440; Cheri (Taylor) Mange, 916-337-3855; Kristen (Holman) Guyon, 208-322-5090; or Paul Gibson, 208-681-1214.