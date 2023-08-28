POCATELLO — The Poky High School 50-plus alumni will be having their reunion on Sept. 9 at the Red Lion Hotel and Convention Center, 1555 Pocatello Creek Road in Pocatello.

The event begins with a meet and greet at 9 a.m. The meet and greet will be followed by a luncheon at 11:45 a.m. All class members from classes who attended Pocatello High School over 50 years ago (prior to 1973) are invited, along with their guests. In addition to the morning activities, attendees will have the opportunity in the afternoon to tour Pocatello High School, including the beautiful new addition.

