POCATELLO — The Poky High School 50-plus alumni will be having their reunion on Sept. 9 at the Red Lion Hotel and Convention Center, 1555 Pocatello Creek Road in Pocatello.
The event begins with a meet and greet at 9 a.m. The meet and greet will be followed by a luncheon at 11:45 a.m. All class members from classes who attended Pocatello High School over 50 years ago (prior to 1973) are invited, along with their guests. In addition to the morning activities, attendees will have the opportunity in the afternoon to tour Pocatello High School, including the beautiful new addition.
The cost of both the meet and greet and luncheon is $38 per person. If planning to attend only the meet and greet and not the luncheon, the cost is $10 a person. If unable to attend either the meet or greet or the luncheon but want to continue membership to the reunion group, the cost is $5.
Poky High School 50-plus reunion now has a website at www.pokyhigh50.com. You can go onto the website to join the site, register for the reunion and pay.
For those not having access to the internet, you may send a letter providing the following information: 1) name and year you attended Pocatello High School, 2) guest name if attending and year if a Pocatello High School attendee, 3) address and telephone number, 4) indicate what you are planning to attend: meet and greet and luncheon, meet and greet only, or if you cannot attend but wish to stay on the 50-plus reunion membership roll and 5) include payment check for proper registration amount. If registering for the reunion by mail, send correspondence to PHS 50+ Combined Reunion, PO Box 2935, Pocatello, Idaho 83206.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.