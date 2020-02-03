With new developments, a sound plan for a new City Hall, and open and transparent policies, Chubbuck is heading in the right direction and is poised for even more growth, says the city's newest councilman.
Dan Heiner, the executive vice president and chief credit officer for Citizens Community Bank, is a native of Burley and has spent most of his life in Southeast Idaho. He has been a commercial banker in Southeast Idaho for 42 years, with 26 of those years being spent in Pocatello and Chubbuck.
Though Heiner says he never intended to get into politics, he decided it was the right move to throw his hat into the ring after some urging from friends. He eventually won the City Council seat vacated by Annette Baumeister by a margin of 57 to 43 percent in November’s election and was sworn in last month.
Throughout his life, Heiner has been dedicated to community service. He has been a member of the Rotary Club for nearly four decades and served on the boards of Eastern Idaho Development Corp., Bannock Development Corp., the Idaho Community Bankers Association and the Chubbuck Development Authority. He was on the CDA for eight year, six of which he was chairman.
The Idaho State Journal recently caught up with Heiner to chat about his plans for City Council, the city’s strengths, his thoughts on new developments in town and his initial feelings on serving in city government.
Idaho State Journal: What are your initial impressions after being in city government for a few weeks?
Dan Heiner: I’ve been going to City Council for three or four months. I’ve been involved with the city for several years. I served as chair of the Chubbuck Development Authority, which works hand in hand with the city on economic development, and we fund a lot of the infrastructure, improvements and things that have been going on for the last several years. So I’ve been fairly involved. As far as Chubbuck, they have a lot of synergy and a lot of things happening within Chubbuck. I’m just excited. This is a great time to be involved with the city.
ISJ: What was it like running for office in Chubbuck?
DH: I had a good team of supporters that helped me. It was my first attempt at doing that. I always said I would never run for public office but several friends talked to me and talked me into it, and I think the time was right. I talked to a lot of people, spent a fair amount of money on a decent campaign to get myself out there and my name and all that. I had a couple incidences I wasn’t really happy about. One of my big signs that I had in a very prominent location got stolen twice. I found it the first time. The second time, it disappeared the day before the election.
ISJ: What are the top things you want to accomplish while on City Council?
DH: I don’t have any particular agenda in mind. I specifically came into this without an agenda. I’ve talked to some people in the past that came in with an agenda and it caused a rift a little bit, and I have no intention of doing that partly because I think things are going really well within the city, within the council. Over the last few years, just from my being involved in and being in tune a little bit more, (I’ve noticed) there’s a lot more open and active communication between the mayor and the City Council. The city employees and workers who get information out to the public are trying to be very open and honest and very transparent in everything that’s going on and they encourage that. They’ve done a number of surveys. I’ve participated in a couple of those just as a private citizen. There’s just a lot of good stuff happening. The way the city is poised to grow over the next several years is just really exciting.
ISJ: What are Chubbuck’s strengths?
DH: The city and the workings of the city and the department heads, ... they work together. There’s a lot of interaction between them and certainly trying to work together. In some organizations, you see … in their own departments, they just want to run things the way they want to do it. “Everybody, hands off. This is my department, so I want to run it.” I don’t feel that within the city of Chubbuck.
ISJ: Do you think there are things the city needs to work on?
DH: There’s always things we need to work on. As far as the city goes, with infrastructure, some of that stuff is getting old and dated. There’s streets in various neighborhoods that we’ve identified and targeted for improvements. A lot of this we’ve systematically been working on, particularly with my position on the Chubbuck Development Authority. We funded a lot of that. Last year, we funded several million dollars’ worth of city roads and improvements and water and sewer improvements in some of the older neighborhoods that needed some improvements. There’s a fair amount of that that still needs to happen and will continue. The issue is, how are we going to fund those things? It’s always the issue with any city government. There’s a lot of stuff that needs to happen and not all of it can happen as everybody would like it to because it’s about balancing the budget.
ISJ: Speaking of budget, what are your thoughts on the proposed aquatic center?
DH: Quite frankly, the cost to build something like that is just completely out of reach for our city budget. There are some other facilities around. Pocatello has one. I don’t know what the funding mechanism is on that, but it’s open to the public, whether they’re Pocatello or Chubbuck or whatever. … With where we are and the size of our city, it is just not feasible for that to happen in the foreseeable future.
ISJ: You’ve mentioned in the past concerns with current city codes. Can you talk about that a little more?
DH: For example, the city recently just in the last year, they (made) what they call creative community zones, which I had never heard of. But since I’ve been a little bit involved and on the council — and we’ve actually had a couple of study sessions talking about that since (I was elected) — and I think that is absolutely fantastic. It’s just bringing things up to date. Some of the codes that have been out there for 25, 30 years, they need to be updated. And, actually, I know that the city staff have been working on some aspects of that for the last couple of years and it’s starting to come to fruition, and there are some of the coding and administrative procedures and policies that are going to be updated. A fair number of those that are going to be updated and have them become more relevant to the current times, and I think that’s a very good thing.
ISJ: You also mentioned in the past that the potential for growth in the community has been “oversold” to the the citizens of Chubbuck. What did you mean by that?
DH: We were talking about the Northgate project. It was specifically the Northgate project, and I believe that was oversold.
ISJ: Why do you say that?
DH: I’ve been involved in a number of conversations and a number of meetings on that for the last several years. … There’s not a whole lot going on. There’s not a lot of evidence of all these hundreds of homes going up and all these businesses that they purported were coming in. I know that very few, if any, have signed on the dotted line to start doing anything. That’s where that comes from is my conversations with the citizenry out here that the way it was put out in the paper and all this, it was pretty hyped up, and it’s drug out for two or three years and (there’s) not a lot of evidence that much is happening.
ISJ: Other than Northgate, what do you think of all the other developments going in Chubbuck?
DH: With the interchange that’s out there, it’s opened up some more areas on the north and some of the property owners in that area, they have come to the city, and the city has annexed (several hundred) acres that the New Day development — there’s two or three others that are out there — proposed and been approved and are starting construction. I think when the weather breaks in the spring, we’ll all be amazed at how much stuff is going to start happening out there on the north end of town. You already see there’s a large assisted living development that is half built now. They’re moving forward. That’s kind of right on the cusp of that New Day area. The plans that are there and the builders and the developers that have come together, I think this is fantastic, and a lot of that stuff is really needed. If I had an agenda, it would be to make sure that the developments we have — residential or commercial — are sustainable and we can grow into these properly and not put too much stress on the infrastructure of the city. It’s going to happen, but we need to make sure that it’s done right and it’s sustainable and to do that, we’ve got to have businesses come in and we’ve got to have the jobs.
ISJ: What do you think Chubbuck is doing positively or could be doing more to create more job opportunities?
DH: With these creative community zones, it’s allowing the developers to come in and present their plan of what they think will work. It gives them the opportunity to be a little more creative, not with what I call a cookie-cutter type of approach that we use for development and how things ought to work, which is 20, 30 years ago. The attitudes and the market have changed to allow them a little more flexibility in bringing in what makes sense. So they have a little more say and control as to how their development is put together, which will help to entice both businesses and residences to come into those areas.
ISJ: In the past, you were skeptical about building a new City Hall without putting it to a public vote. What are your thoughts now after being on the council for a few weeks?
DH: It was one of the things I didn’t understand all the dynamics of the funding mechanism for that. I now know how that has come about and the funding mechanism and all the reasons why and, quite frankly, it’s a renewable annual lease. … I know with the city of Chubbuck — the way they put that together and I’ve looked at the numbers and I’ve run the numbers — doing it the way they’re doing it will save the city, versus doing a bond, several million dollars. It’s the timing of when this is and the price that they got on this thing. It is absolutely phenomenal. I couldn’t believe how good of a deal they got on the financing of that. It was just unbelievable. As a banker, I looked at that and said, “Holy cow! That is a good deal.” It’s amazing. The timing of that, when they closed and got everything done, it was absolutely the lowest point of rates in the market available. That’s pretty exciting.
ISJ: What do you think about combining Pocatello and Chubbuck?
DH: It will never happen. There is no appetite to even discuss it in Chubbuck for the most part.
ISJ: Is there anything else you’d like to add?
DH: I have no particular agenda or anything. I think the timing is right and I have something the city and the council, so I’m excited to work with them.