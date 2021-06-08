POCATELLO — The 10th annual ladies-only bicycle ride, Spinderella, will be held on June 19 in Pocatello.
The fun starts Friday night with packet pick-up at Lower Ross Park from 5 to 8 p.m.
Riders will roll out Saturday morning at different times depending on distance. Please pay close attention to the start time that is listed with your distance. Leaving at the time listed, is for your safety so we appreciate your cooperation.
Start times:
100 mile: 6 a.m.
70 mile: 7 a.m.
50 mile: 7:30 a.m.
22 mile: 9 a.m.
10 mile: 9:30 a.m.
The ride will happen rain or shine, so be sure to dress in layers to accommodate Idaho weather. Drop boxes will be available at water stations, please put your name on dropped items. Boxes will be returned to Ross Park (finish line) as soon as the course clears and the items can be picked up from the finish line as they come in.
For more information or to register, go to spinderellaride.com.