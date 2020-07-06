POCATELLO — You are invited to "Refreshing Your Space" presented by the Pocatello Women's Connection on July 16 at The Clarion Inn, 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello. Optional social connection time is from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. with luncheon and program from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please RSVP by July 14 to Jeris at 208-847-5598 or Lee at 208-221-4264.
The cost of the luncheon and program is $15. Please know that we are very aware of the need for social distancing. The Clarion servers will be wearing masks, and we will space out the seating at the luncheon tables. You are welcome to wear your favorite mask and come enjoy the program.
Special feature: "Refresh Your Space." Have you been spending a lot of time at home lately and need a fresh look? Kolay Sutton, Pocatello native, Idaho State University alumni and owner of Real Deals will give up some tips and tricks to style your tabletop, furniture, etc. by using decor you already have, and ways to pick out timeless pieces that can be moved around your home to freshen up a space, making it look polished and professional.
Main speaker: "Big Fat Greek Family." Georgia Golling, from the Treasure Valley, will tell her story of growing up in a "big fat Greek" family. She will tell about her life before almost getting a divorce and what took place in order for her to find Christ and how God can change your life, as he did for her.