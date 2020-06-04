POCATELLO — You are invited to "Porch & Patio Pots" presented by the Pocatello Women's Connection on June 11 at The Clarion Inn, 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello. Optional social connection time from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. with luncheon and program from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please RSVP by Tuesday to Jeris at 208-847-5598 or Lee at 208-221-4264.
The cost of the luncheon and program is $15. Please know that we are very aware of the need for social distancing. The Clarion servers will be wearing masks, and we will space out the seating at the luncheon tables. You are welcome to wear your favorite mask and come enjoy the program.
Special feature: "Porch & Patio Pots." Christina from The Pocatello Greenhouse will show us how to put together beautiful flower pots. With all the time we are spending at home and in our yards, here is your opportunity to be inspired to add an eye-catching splash of color to your porch or patio.
Main speaker: "How to Overcome Stumbling Blocks." Life is full of stumbling blocks. Some are put forth by God to test our faithfulness, but most are a direct result of our reckless behavior. Nicole Morgan, from Boise, will share how to overcome these blocks to lead a life of fruitfulness and faith.