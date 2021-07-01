POCATELLO — You are invited to "Cultivating Joy" presented by the Pocatello Women's Connection on July 8 at The Clarion Inn, 1399 Bench Road. Optional social connection time from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. with luncheon and program from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please RSVP by Tuesday to Marj at 208-417-9301 or 208-237-1603.
The cost of the luncheon and program is $15.
Special feature: "The Good Earth" Dave Luker from WestWood Growers Nursery, 3411 Poleline Road, Pocatello, will tell us why trees are vital to human beings, how to improve your landscaping, and how to improve the soil in your yard and garden. Dave is from right here in Pocatello and has a great wealth of information and experience.
Main speaker: "Joy of the Journey" Lenore Mobley, from Jerome will tell us about her joyful journey with Christ. Although she is widowed now, she claims the promise that God will not ask her to endure more than she can handle. Come and hear her story.