POCATELLO — You are invited to "Everything Old is New Again" presented by the Pocatello Women's Connection on Sept. 10 at The Clarion Inn, 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello. Optional social connection time from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. with luncheon and program from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please RSVP by Sept. 8 to Jeris at 208-847-5598 or Lee at 208-221-4264. The cost of the luncheon and program is $15. Please know that we are very aware of the need for social distancing. The Clarion servers will be wearing masks, and we will space out the seating at the luncheon tables. We are asking you to wear your favorite mask, except while eating lunch, and come enjoy the program.
Special feature: "Daughters of the American Revolution," Verna Pitman, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution for 10 years, will tell us more about the Wyeth Chapter, the local DAR chapter. Verna, from right here in Pocatello, is retired after working for many years at the Area Agency on Aging.
Main speaker: "What Were the '60's Like?" Valerie Cullers was born to an Italian mother and an American father. She grew up in a small town and began her search for the truth in college. It took her down some blind alleys, dead ends and a few dark paths. She finally discovered the one who could save her soul and give her peace. Our luncheon attendees are invited to celebrate Valerie's story by wearing '60's styles if they are inspired to do so.