POCATELLO — You are invited to "Balancing Life's Challenges!" presented by the Pocatello Women's Connection on Oct. 15 at The Clarion Inn, 1399 Bench Road. Optional social connection time from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. with luncheon and program from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please RSVP by Tuesday to Jeris at 208-847-5598 or Lee at 208-221-4264.
The cost of the luncheon and program is $15. Please know that we are very aware of the need for social distancing. The Clarion servers will be wearing masks, and we will space out the seating at the luncheon tables. We are asking you to wear your favorite mask, except while eating lunch, and come enjoy the program.
Special feature: "Balance and Posture." Sherrie Hebert, a Physical Mind certified Pilates equipment and mat instructor, has learned the importance of teaching people to move first with their mind, then their body to ensure correct alignment in posture and movement. She has taken what she has learned and is teaching others these important concepts. Come and hear her story of how she used these concepts in her personal life to relieve pain and avoid surgeries.
Main speaker: "How To Handle Life's Interruptions." Michele Snyder is not a stranger to loss and disappointment. She has a covenant-keeping God who has carried her through to a safe place. Come hear her and see how she maintains balance and walks in assurance with God when life runs amok.