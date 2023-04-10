You are invited to "Stayin' Alive?" presented by the Pocatello Women's Connection on April 20 at The Juniper Hills Country Club, 6600 Bannock Highway in Pocatello. Optional social connection time from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. with luncheon and program from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please RSVP by April 18 to Jeris at 208-847-5598 or Marj at 208-417-9301. The cost of the luncheon and program is $22.

Special feature: "Stayin' Alive." With all the recent attention on cardiopulmonary resuscitation, Nicole Manning, physician assistant at Physicians Care Center will demonstrate CPR methods, how they have changed, and how and where you can get certified. One never knows when and where they will need this skill, so let's be prepared.

