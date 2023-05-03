POCATELLO — You are invited to "A Thriving Community" presented by the Pocatello Women's Connection on May 11 at The Juniper Hills Country Club, 6600 Bannock Highway in Pocatello. Optional social connection time from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. with luncheon and program from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Special feature: Mark Dahlquist, executive director for NeighborWorks Pocatello, will speak about current and planned projects, including the Bonneville Commons single-family development, Park Meadows Senior Apartments, the annual Pay it Forward barbecue and plant giveaway, and the upcoming Historic Home Tour.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.