POCATELLO — You are invited to "You Are My 'Son-Shine'!" presented by the Pocatello Women's Connection on Sept. 16 at The Clarion Inn, Jasper Room No. 107, 1399 Bench Road.
Optional social connection time from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. with luncheon and program from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please RSVP by Sept. 14 to Jeris at 208-847-5598 or Marj at 208-417-9301. The cost of the luncheon and program is $15. You are welcome to wear a mask at this event.
Special Feature: "Winterizing Your Garden." It might be fall, but winter is just around the corner. Preston George, owner and founder of Changing Seasons Nursery & Landscaping, located at 3550 Highway 30 W. in Pocatello, will share tips and ideas to best care for your garden in preparation for the winter season.
Main Speaker: "Saying Yes to Discomfort." Has God ever asked you to do something outside of your comfort zone (e.g.starting a new job, moving to a different city or attending a new church)? Going outside of our comfort zone is uncomfortable, but it is there where we see God. Learning to trust God is never easy, but it's always worth it. Come and hear Nicole Morgan's story.
