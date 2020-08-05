POCATELLO — You are invited to "Enjoying The Great Outdoors" presented by the Pocatello Women's Connection on Aug. 13 at The Clarion Inn, 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello. Optional social connection time is from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. with luncheon and program from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Please RSVP by Tuesday to Jeris at 208-847-5598 or Lee at 208-221-4264. The cost of the luncheon and program is $15. Please know that we are very aware of the need for social distancing. The Clarion servers will be wearing masks, and we will space out the seating at the luncheon tables. We are asking you to wear your favorite mask, except while eating lunch, and come enjoy the program.
Special feature: "Enjoying The Outdoors," Madi Cicierski, outdoor instructor for the city of Pocatello's Outdoor Recreation Department will share ideas and information that will inspire you to get outside and enjoy the fresh air.
Main speaker: "A Joyful Journey," Lenore Mobley, a native Idahoan, speaks of the necessity of self-control and the consequences that will lead to tragedy. She talks about the different change points in her life from college, marriage, aging and illness. She will share how we will receive a reward or suffer loss by the choices we make.