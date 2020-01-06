POCATELLO — You are invited to "Oh The Places You Will Go!" presented by the Pocatello Women's Connection on Jan. 16 at the Clarion Inn, 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello. Optional social connection time from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. with luncheon and program from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please RSVP by Jan. 14 to Jeris at 208-847-5598 or Lee at 208-221-4264. The cost of the luncheon and program is $15.
Special feature: "New Travel Ideas for the New Year!" Stacey VanderKooi, travel and sales operation aupervisor for AAA, will share her ideas for unique vacation ideas that you may not have previously thought about. Looking for some fresh travel ideas? Here is your opportunity to glean ideas from an experienced traveler. Stacey is a native of Pocatello and has worked in the travel industry for over 18 years.
Main speaker: "The Most Important Things to Take With You" Anne Fish, from Jackson, Wyoming, was a flight attendant for United Airlines for 18 years, lived in five foreign countries and has traveled to 42 countries. She is an award-winning author, speaker and dreamer. She will share with us why the most important thing to pack is the one thing that can transform your life.