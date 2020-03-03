POCATELLO — You are invited to "How To Be A Star!" presented by the Pocatello Women's Connection on March 12 at the Clarion Inn, 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello. There is optional social connection time from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. with luncheon and program from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please RSVP by Tuesday to Jeris at 208-847-5598 or Lee at 208-221-4264. The cost of the luncheon and program is $15.
Special feature: "Become A Star!" Have you heard about the new Star driver's license card? Come and hear Wendy Worlton from the Bannock County Driver's License Department. She will explain why you need a Star Card and how to obtain one. Wendy has been working at the Bannock County Driver's License Department for eight years and has been a lead in that department for the last six months.
Main speaker: "Reflections." Mary McFarling from Idaho Falls will look at how life events have affected who she is today. Mary is an administrative assistant and board member of a national women's organization. Come and hear her story.