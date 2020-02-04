POCATELLO — You are invited to "Life's Adventures" presented by the Pocatello Women's Connection on Feb. 13 at The Clarion Inn, 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello. Optional social connection time is from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. with a luncheon and program from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please RSVP by Feb. 11 to Jeris at 208-847-5598 or Lee at 208-221-4264. The cost of the luncheon and program is $15.
Special feature: "Looking For A New Adventure?" New Knowledge Adventure's President, Jan Flandro, will be speaking about the life-long learning and social interactions provided for seniors through NKA. Jan is a retired educator and joined NKA in 2015. She enjoys the classes and comradery it provides and will inform us of what NKA has to offer. Sharon Manning is the current president of United Seniors Project, Inc. She will share the purpose, vision and mission of USP, a nonprofit group that includes many senior groups and community members.
Main speaker: "Looking for Love" Do you have a secret admirer? Everyone has a longing to be truly loved. Come hear a true story of love lost and found. Wendy Cowell, from American Falls, will forever be a romantic at heart. She has been married to her beloved soulmate Dennis for 38 years.