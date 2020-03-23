POCATELLO — As many of us are stressed over the novel coronavirus pandemic, the city of Pocatello Water Department is reaffirming residents that the city’s water is safe.
“We are prepared and committed to providing Pocatellans with clean, safe and reliable water,” said Justin Armstrong, Water Department superintendent. “Water is crucial in the fight against COVID-19 for both handwashing and keeping the ill hydrated. We will do all we can to keep families healthy, clean and hydrated.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, “Conventional water treatment methods that use filtration and disinfection, such as those in most municipal drinking water systems, should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.” Additionally, the World Health Organization says “the COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking-water supplies and based on current evidence, the risk to water supplies is low.”
Water Department staff are available 24/7 for service calls or water service-related emergencies at 208-234-6181.
Additionally, the city’s Water Pollution Control Department is reminding residents the only things that should ever be flushed down the toilet are human waste and toilet paper.
Toilet paper shortages have gripped the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Department officials say that flushing anything other than the aforementioned things could have disastrous consequences for the city’s sanitary sewer system.
"They may cause blockages in the plumbing of your own home or they may end up downstream, causing larger blockages that could affect entire neighborhoods,” said Levi Adams, Water Pollution Control superintendent. “If you ever use something other than toilet paper, dispose of it in the trash. No one wants to have their sewer backed up when we are already in a stressful situation.”
For example, back in 2017, London experienced a massive, 130-ton sewer blockage composed of flushed wet wipes and cooking fats that were improperly disposed of. According to a National Public Radio report, it was equivalent to “11 double-decker buses.”
City officials encourage all residents to take precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19. Additional information on ways to help prevent the spread of the disease can be found at siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php, coronavirus.idaho.gov and cdc.gov.