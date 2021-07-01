POCATELLO — The latest edition of the city of Pocatello Water Department’s water quality report is available for the public.
The annual document summarizes the results of 2,508 water quality tests conducted for over 100 different compounds over the past year. The report also details the source of Pocatello’s drinking water, what is in the water and the types of risks the city’s testing and treatment prevent.
“Once again, we are pleased to say Pocatello’s water meets or exceeds the standards established under the Federal Safe Drinking Water Act,” said Justin Armstrong, water superintendent. “We take our mission of providing clean and reliable drinking water to Pocatello’s residents very seriously.”
To view the report, visit bit.ly/2UbRaVF.
Residents who would like to have a copy mailed to them are asked to contact the water superintendent’s office at 208-234-6174. Starting next week, paper copies of the report will be available at:
— City Hall — 911 N. 7th Ave.
— Marshall Public Library — 113 S. Garfield Ave.
— Water Operations Facility — 1889 N. Arthur Ave.
To view reports from years past, visit bit.ly/3fL6st2.
To ensure that tap water is safe to drink, the Environmental Protection Agency has established regulations that limit the amount of certain contaminants in water provided by public water systems. The annual results must be reported to utility customers each year to help educate customers and to help them understand what’s in their drinking water.
The Water Department serves more than 17,000 customers within the city limits and in portions of Bannock County, supplying more than 5.5 billion gallons of water per year to customers.
In 2017, the department took home the Best of Show title in the water taste test competition held at the American Water Works Association’s Intermountain Section’s annual conference. The AWWA Intermountain Section consists of water systems located within Southeast Idaho and the entire state of Utah.
For more information on the city of Pocatello Water Department, visit pocatello.us/water.