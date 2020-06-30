POCATELLO — Pocatellans can now view the sampling results of their drinking water.
Recently, staff with the city of Pocatello Water Department mailed out over 26,000 copies of its Annual Water Quality Report. The document summarizes the results of roughly 2,100 water quality tests conducted for over 100 different compounds over the past year. The report also details the source of Pocatello’s drinking water, what is in the water, and the types of risks the city’s testing and treatment prevent.
“Our mission is to ensure clean and reliable drinking water is available to our community,” said Justin Armstrong, Water Department superintendent. “This year, we are happy to report through our testing that the water meets or exceeds health-based standards established under the Federal Safe Drinking Water Act.”
To ensure that tap water is safe to drink, the Environmental Protection Agency has established regulations that limit the number of certain contaminants in water provided by public water systems. The annual results must be reported to utility customers each year to help educate customers and to help them understand what’s in their drinking water.
If you do not receive a report, copies can be picked up at the Water Operations Facility, 1889 N. Arthur Ave.; City Hall, 911 N. 7th Ave.; or the Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. A copy of the report can also be found online at bit.ly/3eN28Xb.
The Water Department serves more than 17,700 customers within the city limits and in portions of Bannock County, supplying more than 4.6 billion gallons of water per year to customers. In 2017 the department took home the Best of Show title in the water taste test competition held at the American Water Works Association’s Intermountain Section’s annual conference. The AWWA Intermountain Section consists of water systems located within Southeast Idaho and the entire state of Utah.
For more information on the city of Pocatello Water Department, visit pocatello.us/water.