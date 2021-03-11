POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello Water Department is announcing its list of projects slated for the 2021 construction year.
In the months ahead, Water Department crews plan to replace just over 2 miles of water mainlines on North Lincoln Avenue, West Custer Street, North Buchanan Avenue, Jefferson Avenue, North Grant Avenue and West Gould Street. The department is also contracting for work to extend a half-mile of the mainline on Bullock Street.
“Waterline replacement projects are evaluated beyond just the age of infrastructure,” said Justin Armstrong, water superintendent. “Additional factors include pipe condition, serviceability, the impact of a potential failure and coordination with street resurfacing projects.”
Starting March 15, Water Department crews and Water Pollution Control Department’s collection crews will switch to working between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The shift in working hours allows the crews to take advantage of longer daylight hours and times of low traffic volume, as well as improve efficiencies at the construction sites. Emergency personnel with the Water Department are available after hours to respond to service calls or emergencies. Emergency personnel can be reached at 208-234-6181. Staff will continue to be at the Water Pollution Control facility's regular hours from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information on the city of Pocatello Water and Water Pollution Control Departments, visit https://www.pocatello.us/215/Water and https://www.pocatello.us/168/Water-Pollution-Control.