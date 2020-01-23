POCATELLO — Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 735 is excited to announce the kick-off of the VFW Auxiliary's annual Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest. Local students in grades ninth through 12th have the opportunity to compete for $31,000 in national scholarships.
Students must submit an original two- or three-dimensional piece of artwork. Digital art, photography and jewelry are not accepted. The entry must have completed during the current 2019-2020 school year, and the application must include a teacher or supervising adult's signature.
Students begin by competing at the local VFW Auxiliary level. The first-place winner from each Auxiliary advances to district competition (if applicable), with district winners advancing to the state competition. State first-place winners compete for their share of $31,000 in national awards, and the national first-place winner is awarded a $15,000 scholarship. National first- through eighth-place winners are featured in VFW Auxiliary Magazine and on the VFW Auxiliary website. All state winning entries will be held and displayed and judged at the VFW Auxiliary National Convention that will take place July 18-23 in Reno, Nevada.
Student entries must be submitted to VFW Auxiliary Post 735 Pocatello by March 31. Interested students, parents and teachers should contact Dorene Ray at 208-241-7315 or at dor.ray@hotmail.com or Becky Phillips beckyphillips8316@gmail.com for more information.
To download an application and see the 2019 winners, visit https://vfwauxiliary org/scholarships.