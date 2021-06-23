POCATELLO — While certain kinds of fireworks may be purchased legally, Idaho law makes their use illegal. Illegal-use fireworks include bottle rockets, skyrockets, Roman candles, firecrackers, missiles, parachutes, sky fliers, display shells and aerial items.
While sparklers are generally considered safe, they are responsible for over 80% of injuries due to fireworks each year. These devices burn at a temperature as hot as 1,800 degrees F to 3,000 degrees F, depending on the fuel and oxidizer used, more than sufficient to cause third-degree burns or ignite clothing. We put these in the hands of children.
It is illegal to set off fireworks of any kind in the Pocatello Valley Fire Protection District. You can and will be cited if you choose to violate the law.
Pocatello Valley Fire Protection District is located between the city limits of Pocatello and Inkom. This includes W. Gibson Jack and Mink Creek areas and the Portneuf and Blackrock areas, the eastern hills of S. 5th and Old Highway 91 and everything in between. This large district is protected by a dedicated group of people that volunteer their time and energy to serve their communities.
We ask that if you must set off fireworks, you obtain a map of the city of Pocatello's allowed areas and stay within those boundaries. There are actual days and times fireworks can be set off legally. Check for the information you need to have as safe a July Fourth holiday as possible. Help us to protect you from the devastation of unnecessary and costly fires due to fireworks.