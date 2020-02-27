POCATELLO - Pocatello UU Fellowship warmly welcomes all to enjoy our worship gathering this Sunday, March 1 at 4 p.m.
We will have a visiting UU minister, the Rev. Thomas Perchlik, in the pulpit. The topic is "The Myth of Ministry", and Rev. Perchlik will share his insights on layled and professional ministries, how they differ, are similar, and work together for mission and vision. Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a Welcoming Congregation, progressive and covenantal.
The church is located at 309 N Garfield Avenue, behind Pocatello High School. "Linger Longer" after the service for light refreshments and conversation.