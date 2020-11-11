Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship continues to expand its online activities for community connection, worship, learning and friendship.
Zoom links for worship services and all gatherings are on our Facebook page, and our website at pocatellouu.org.
This Sunday, Nov. 15 at 4 p.m., our congregation will kick off its annual loose change educational and fundraising program for the internationally active UUSC (Unitarian Universalist Service Committee).
The program is "Guest at Your Table" and features people from around the world. We will meet the guests via video as we save our change for one collective donation to UUSC in January. We are also sharing some innovative music and hymns, so come and amplify the joy with us!
Questions, or to receive regular email messages with links, please call or text Rev. Jenny, 208-380-1084, or email her at minister@pocatellouu.org.
PUUF is a Welcoming Congregation of the LGBTQAI community, seeking right relations and striving for a just and equitable society for all. Come experience the difference when religion rejects doctrine and embraces the spiritual journey of peace, justice, and equity today.