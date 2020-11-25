The Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will hold a virtual worship service on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. This lay-led service will focus on different perspectives of gratitude, as it is relevant to this Thanksgiving holiday time of the year. After this most unusual year, have our beliefs regarding gratitude shifted? Have we gained different insights regarding gratitude?
We will refer to a newly published book by a well known UU minister Galen Guengerich, “The Way of Gratitude, A New Spirituality for Today.” We will also acknowledge that practicing gratitude as part of the Bhuddist tradition.
PUUF offers the community opportunities to connect while continuing social distancing measures for our wellness. Zoom links for worship services and all gatherings are on our Facebook page, and our website at pocatellouu.org. PUUF is a Welcoming Congregation of the LGBTQAI community, seeking right relations and striving for a just and equitable society for all. Come experience the difference when religion rejects doctrine and embraces the spiritual journey of peace, justice, and equity today.