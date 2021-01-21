The Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will meet for its Religious Exploration study from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday. During the meeting, the film “Helping the Hopeless: Fighting Poverty in Southeast Idaho” will be shown. The DVD gives the straight scoop on individuals and families in Southeast Idaho who, due to no fault of their own, need help. A discussion will follow.
A link to the Zoom conference can be found on the website at pocatellouu.org. For more information, contact Jim Mariani at jsm22553@yahoo.com.