How is our faith community answering the call to rise against racism and oppression?
It has never been enough to declare ourselves ‘non-racist’, attend the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events, and call this doing our part. In Unitarian Universalism, our religious movement is non-creedal and draws on its principles to actively bring the moral arc closer to justice. This Sunday, the Reverend Samuel Prince will share his reflection on explicitly naming antiracist and anti-oppressive action as a moral imperative of Unitarian Universalism.
Join Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship this Sunday for worship at 9:30 a.m. All our meetings are online only due to the pandemic. Like and follow us on Facebook or visit our website, pocatellouu.org. PUUF is a designated Welcoming Congregation, embracing and celebrating diversity of every identity. Together, we accomplish much!