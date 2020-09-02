Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship offers the community opportunities to connect while continuing social distancing measures for our wellness.
Zoom links for worship services and all gatherings are on our Facebook page, and our website at pocatellouu.org.
This Sunday, Sept. 6 at 4 p.m., our worship gathering topic is "Missing Remnants".
The Rev. Dr. Sofia Betancourt wrote that each of us represents a missing remnant in the collective fabric of our future. What would we bring of ourselves to offer our descendants? Rev. Jenny Peek offers her reflection, Becky Hardy is our Worship Coordinator.
PUUF is a welcoming congregation of the LGBTQAI community, seeking right relations and striving for a just and equitable society for all.
Come experience the difference when religion rejects doctrine and embraces the spiritual journey of peace, justice, and equity today.