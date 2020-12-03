POCATELLO - Waitsill and Martha Sharp put their values into action in 1939, assisting people escape persecution and death in the rise of Nazism and Hitler. To live true to our values, or to ‘walk the talk’, has real impact and consequences worth consideration.
By what measure do we weigh the choice of silent inaction or action, no matter the potential fallout in our personal lives?
Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites everyone to our Sunday gathering at 4 p.m., online via Zoom.
Our minister, Jenny Peek (pronouns she/her/hers) will share her reflection on the Sharps, and the value-driven choices we have today. Then we will have time for open discussion.
Pocatello UU Fellowship welcomes people of every identity.
Visit our website, pocatellouu.org, or find us on Facebook, for more information about our program.