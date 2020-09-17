Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship offers the community opportunities to connect while continuing social distancing measures for our wellness.
Zoom links for worship services and all gatherings are on our Facebook page, and our website at pocatellouu.org.
This Sunday, September 20 at 4 p.m., our congregation will celebrate its annual in-gathering.
Traditionally a time for reflection as summer closes, our friends, neighbors, families and members have brought water symbolizing their physical and spiritual journeys. This year we transform the in-gathering as a virtual experience.
Everyone is encouraged to submit creative expressions as photos of art, land and waterscape, poetry and prose, to Rev. Jenny Peek via email by Saturday at 5 p.m. Please send yours to her at minister@pocatellouu.org, and join us online Sunday at 4 p.m.
The worship service's Zoom link is available online at pocatellouu.org.
PUUF is a Welcoming Congregation of the LGBTQAI community, seeking right relations and striving for a just and equitable society for all.
Come experience the difference when religion rejects doctrine and embraces the spiritual journey of peace, justice, and equity today.