POCATELLO - Please join Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship this Sunday, Jan. 17 at 9:30 a.m. as we remember the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the spiritually moral imperative of our commitment to the Black Lives Matter.
Rev. Jenny Peek as worship leader and Mark Niewirth as Worship Coordinator. All our gatherings continue 100% online.
To receive timely, email details and Zoom links, please join our Google Group: Daily Online Gatherings PUUF.
One easy way to join is by contacting our minister, Rev. Jenny. Text/call: 208-380-1084, or email: minister@pocatellouu.org, or jpeek64@gmail.com.
