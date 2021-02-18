POCATELLO — Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship welcomes everyone to a Sunday worship gathering, all online, at 9:30 a.m.
Our minister, the Rev. Jenny Peek, will share her reflection on hope. Mark Neiwirth is serving as worship coordinator. Recorded music, readings and time for sharing will round out our hour.
Folks are also welcome to linger longer for informal conversation following the service. Zoom links for this and all the Fellowship’s gatherings may be found at pocatellouu.org, or by contacting the Rev. Jenny: minister@pocatellouu.org.
This week, the topic of hope will be discussed. Is hope a requirement for humans to wake up each morning, for building the world we dream of?
As a minister, the Rev. Jenny Peek sometimes is asked to offer hopeful messages. What Rev. Jenny wonders and really wants to speak on is this: In our systemically racist, patriarchal society, when people are pushed to the margins for not fitting the narrowly defined privileged status (white, male, cisgender, heterosexual), where is hope then? Does hope reign supreme in virtues needed for surviving and thriving — or does it fall down the chart, below attributes of resourcefulness, perseverance and determination? What well would we draw from for sustenance, that we may honor our ancestors while owning our historical truths, toward building a just and equitable society today for our descendants of tomorrow?