POCATELLO — Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship warmly welcomes all to enjoy our worship gathering at 4 p.m. Sunday.
We will have a visiting UU minister, the Rev. Thomas Perchlik, in the pulpit. The topic is "The Myth of Ministry," and Perchlik will share his insights on lay-led and professional ministries, how they differ, are similar and work together for mission and vision. Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a Welcoming Congregation, progressive and covenantal.
The church is at 309 N Garfield Avenue, behind Pocatello High School. "Linger Longer" after the service for light refreshments and conversation.